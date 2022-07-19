Salford City v Blackpool: Michael Appleton addresses Colby Bishop speculation after friendly win

It promises to be an absolute scorcher tonight as Blackpool take on Salford City in the blazing heat.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 5:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 10:34 pm

Michael Appleton’s side head to Greater Manchester for their fourth and penultimate friendly of pre-season.

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction:

It promises to be a scorcher at the Peninsula Stadium tonight

Salford City v Blackpool

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 22:32

  • FT: Salford City 0-1 Blackpool
  • Seasiders in action for fourth and penultimate occasion in pre-season
  • Kick-off pushed back to 8pm due to soaring temperatures
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 22:32

Michael Appleton asked about Colby Bishop speculation

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:50

FULL TIME

Jerry Yates’ second-half goal enough to hand the Seasiders their second victory of pre-season. We saw some good stuff and some not-so-good stuff.

Just one more friendly to go now until the real stuff starts.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:44

83 - Free kick

Rob Apter is cynically scythed down as he roams into the Salford box. Free-kick right on the edge.

Apter has been impressive since coming on, getting forward well from left-back.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:36

75 - More changes (god I can’t wait until friendlies are over)

ON: Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson

OFF: Matty Virtue, Lewis Fiorini and Owen Dale

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:30

70 - More changes

ON: Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta and Rob Apter

OFF: Doug Tharme, Jordan Thorniley and Luke Garbutt

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:29

68 - Lovely play

Josh Bowler exchanges a quick one-two with Gary Madine before curling straight at the keeper. Lovely play leading up to the shot.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:26

65 - Triple change

ON: CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler and Gary Madine

OFF: Beryly Lubala, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:24

64 - Poor

Space opens up for Owen Dale on the edge of the box but he drills well wide.

Poor given there were teamamtes in space either side of him.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:20

60 - So close!

Close from Jordan Thorniley, who heads agonisingly wide of the far post from Luke Garbutt's corner.

Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 21:17

57 - Saved

Shayne Lavery's close-range header from Owen Dale's deep ball is straight at Tom King.

Good play from Lewis Fiorini in the build up.

