Salford City v Blackpool: Michael Appleton addresses Colby Bishop speculation after friendly win

Michael Appleton’s side head to Greater Manchester for their fourth and penultimate friendly of pre-season.
Salford City v Blackpool
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 July, 2022, 22:32
- FT: Salford City 0-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders in action for fourth and penultimate occasion in pre-season
- Kick-off pushed back to 8pm due to soaring temperatures
Michael Appleton asked about Colby Bishop speculation
FULL TIME
Jerry Yates’ second-half goal enough to hand the Seasiders their second victory of pre-season. We saw some good stuff and some not-so-good stuff.
Just one more friendly to go now until the real stuff starts.
83 - Free kick
Rob Apter is cynically scythed down as he roams into the Salford box. Free-kick right on the edge.
Apter has been impressive since coming on, getting forward well from left-back.
75 - More changes (god I can’t wait until friendlies are over)
ON: Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson
OFF: Matty Virtue, Lewis Fiorini and Owen Dale
70 - More changes
ON: Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta and Rob Apter
OFF: Doug Tharme, Jordan Thorniley and Luke Garbutt
68 - Lovely play
Josh Bowler exchanges a quick one-two with Gary Madine before curling straight at the keeper. Lovely play leading up to the shot.
65 - Triple change
ON: CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler and Gary Madine
OFF: Beryly Lubala, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates
64 - Poor
Space opens up for Owen Dale on the edge of the box but he drills well wide.
Poor given there were teamamtes in space either side of him.
60 - So close!
Close from Jordan Thorniley, who heads agonisingly wide of the far post from Luke Garbutt's corner.
57 - Saved
Shayne Lavery's close-range header from Owen Dale's deep ball is straight at Tom King.
Good play from Lewis Fiorini in the build up.