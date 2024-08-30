Salford City complete move for Blackpool youngster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 21-year-old has joined the League Two outfit on a season-long loan, in order to pick up more first team experience.
Salford, who are partly owned by members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, are without a win so far this season under former Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.
The next outing for the Ammies comes against another one of the 43-year-old’s former sides, with MK Dons visiting the Peninsula Stadium on Monday night (K.O. 8pm).
Kouassi made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.
During his first campaign on the Fylde Coast, he scored five times in 24 games in all competitions, as well as providing two assists.
Three of his goals were part of a second half hat-trick in a 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s last October.
After enjoying a bright start to life in Tangerine, a couple of injuries disrupted the forward’s progression throughout the season, with surgery required back in May.
While Kouassi has been recovering throughout the summer, he has fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.
Jordan Rhodes has returned to Blackpool on a permanent deal following his loan spell, while Ashley Fletcher and Dom Ballard have also been added to the Seasiders squad.
Meanwhile, both Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley remain with the club as well.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.