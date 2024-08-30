Salford City complete move for Blackpool youngster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool striker Kylian Kouassi has completed a move to Salford City.

The 21-year-old has joined the League Two outfit on a season-long loan, in order to pick up more first team experience.

Salford, who are partly owned by members of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, are without a win so far this season under former Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next outing for the Ammies comes against another one of the 43-year-old’s former sides, with MK Dons visiting the Peninsula Stadium on Monday night (K.O. 8pm).

Kouassi made the move to Bloomfield Road last summer as a free agent following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.

During his first campaign on the Fylde Coast, he scored five times in 24 games in all competitions, as well as providing two assists.

Three of his goals were part of a second half hat-trick in a 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After enjoying a bright start to life in Tangerine, a couple of injuries disrupted the forward’s progression throughout the season, with surgery required back in May.

While Kouassi has been recovering throughout the summer, he has fallen down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.

Jordan Rhodes has returned to Blackpool on a permanent deal following his loan spell, while Ashley Fletcher and Dom Ballard have also been added to the Seasiders squad.

Meanwhile, both Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley remain with the club as well.