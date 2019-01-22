Ryan McLaughlin set to depart Blackpool after Rochdale see off interest from St Mirren

Blackpool’s Ryan McLaughlin is close to leaving the club with Rochdale set to beat St Mirren to the defender’s signature.

The Scottish outfit had expected to agree a six-month loan deal for the 24-year-old with the paperwork in place.

But a last-minute cash bid came in from Rochdale, a move that is likely to suit McLaughlin given he is based in the North West.

The move is expected to be confirmed soon although there are still a few details to iron out.

While St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has claimed McLaughlin had driven up to Scotland to sign the paperwork, The Gazette understands the 24-year-old was due to sign the contract in Blackpool before the bid from Rochdale came in.

“That one has been and gone,” Kearney said.

“We had that sorted yesterday. Ryan was driving up last night, we had all the paperwork done.

“Then Blackpool received a bid for him. They called Ryan as he was approaching Glasgow and asked him to turn the car around.

“So he’s driven back down the road again and that one’s now history.

“It is frustrating but that’s football. Someone once told me you should never get carried away with a signing until the signature is on the paper. That one is probably the closest I’ve ever come before having it taken away.

“Ryan is gone now as far as I’m concerned so it’s on to the next one.”

The full back, who is also capable of playing on the wing, joined the Seasiders from Oldham during the summer, with Blackpool paying a small compensation fee for his services.

However he has made just 11 appearances since then, with the majority of those coming in cup competitions.

McLaughlin has started just one league game this season, the 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in November.