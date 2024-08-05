RUMOUR: Ex-Lincoln City midfielder tipped to make the move to Blackpool

Blackpool have been tipped to sign former Lincoln City attacking midfielder Danny Mandroiu.

The 25-year-old is currently without a club for next season after talks fell through concerning a new contract at the LNER Stadium, with last deal with the Imps coming to an end in June.

After joining the Lincolnshire club in 2022, the ex-Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers man went on to score 14 league goals in 56 appearances.

Earlier today, a source on social media reported Blackpool were close to adding Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott to their ranks, after the Seasiders were previously interested in the 21-year-old back in January.

The same account is now linking Mandroiu with a move to Bloomfield Road before the start of the League One season this weekend.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has admitted the club are interested in bringing in a couple of new players ahead of Saturday evening’s trip to Broadfield Stadium to take on Crawley Town (K.O. 5.30pm).

“There’s still three or four weeks of the window left yet, we’re a bit thin in certain positions,” he said.

“If you look at the players who left us and where they played, we probably need to strengthen in those areas.

“We’re working extremely hard and speaking every day because the squad is lacking a little bit of depth.

“We’re in the market for good players we think can make a difference to the squad, when you do that it raises the bar for everyone else, it keeps everyone on their toes.

“We’re in the market for players all over the pitch. If we can improve any area then we will.

“It’d be nice to get one or two through the door before next Saturday. By the end of the window, the squad will look a little bit different to what it does now I would’ve thought.”