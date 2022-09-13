Rotherham United v Blackpool: Live updates from the New York Stadium
After the postponement of Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough, the Seasiders return to action this evening with a trip to Rotherham United.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to pick up their second win in succession after claiming a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Huddersfield Town 10 days ago.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Rotherham United v Blackpool - live updates
Blackpool have named an unchanged side for tonight’s clash against Rotherham United.
Michael Appleton keeps faith with the same side and formation that claimed a 1-0 win against Huddersfield Town 10 days ago.
It means Ian Poveda is fit enough to start despite being rated 50/50 in the build-up by Appleton.
It also sees the Seasiders stick with their 3-4-3 formation to match up Rotherham’s similar system.
Sonny Carey returns from his three-match suspension to feature on the bench while Charlie Patino recovers from his ankle injury to also be included among the substitutes.
Jack Moore and Luke Garbutt are the two to drop off the bench.
Gary Madine serves the second game of his three-match suspension while Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
Jerry Yates leads the line against the side he left to join Blackpool in 2020, having spent six years with the Millers.
Tonight’s game gives Blackpool and Rotherham their first opportunity to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing at the age of 96.
Saturday’s game against Middlesbrough was postponed as a mark of respect.
A minute’s silence will be observed prior to kick-off while the national anthem will also be sung.
How the Millers line up
Blackpool unchanged
How will the Seasiders line up?
Michael Appleton has a few more options at his disposal, with Sonny Carey back from suspension and deadline day signing Callum Wright up to speed.
Will the Seasiders revert to Appleton’s favoured formation of 4-3-3? Or will they stick with three at the back, a system that worked so effectively last time out against Huddersfield Town?
Given Ian Poveda is an injury doubt, that does give the Seasiders a potential headache at the top end of the pitch, but Appleton does have options available to him.
Opposition view
"I really like Michael [Appleton] and his teams always give us really tough games,” Millers boss Paul Warne said.
"I think they established themselves really well last season and had a much better season than, respectfully, a lot of people thought they might.
"They had a really good season which means that they have established Championship players.
"They’ve got Jerry up front. We had a team meeting yesterday and showed them how hard Jerry works and what a good player he is.
"You sort of forget that there are only a few in our dressing room that played with him. He was brilliant here and I loved working with him.
"He actually came back and bought the coaching staff a bottle of champagne each which is really impressive as a character. He’s a great kid who has done really well, as I always knew he would.
"I look forward to seeing him before and after the game but I won’t enjoy watching him causing my back line any problems!"
Michael Appleton’s pre-match quotes
“I know Warney reasonably well, I’ve come up against him quite a few times with Lincoln. He’s done a great job there,” Appleton said.
“Warney will be trying his utmost to make sure Rotherham stay in the league this year and they’ve had a good start themselves.
“It’s always a really physically demanding fixture and you have to be ready for it. That first 20 minutes is going to be key in the game.
“This game and Saturday, they are very similar in terms of how both teams approach the game so we’re going to have to be mindful of that.
“We’re going to have to compete and do the basics really well.”
Team news
There’s good news and there’s bad news on the selection front for the Seasiders.
Sonny Carey returns from suspension after serving his three-game ban. But Gary Madine serves the second of his three games.
Elsewhere, Ian Poveda has suffered a tight hamstring meaning his chances of featuring are only rated as 50/50.
Charlie Patino and Keshi Anderson have returned to training but it’s unlikely they’ll be thrown straight back into the side.
Elsewhere, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.
Paying respect
Saturday’s games up and down the country were postponed as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II following Her Majesty’s passing at the age of 96.
Tonight’s game provides both Blackpool and Rotherham with their first opportunity to pay their respects to the monarch.
A minute’s silence will be held prior to kick-off while the national anthem will also be sung. Both sides will wear black armbands for the occasion and flags will be flown at half-mast.