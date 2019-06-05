Rotherham United interesting in signing in-demand Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt

Rotherham United are interested in signing Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt according to their assistant manager Richie Barker.

READ MORE: Blackpool FC's partnership with council 'fundamental' to rebuilding ties with community

The club's number two says the in-demand defender is one name among a long list of centre backs they are looking at.

However, he did admit the Millers have yet to make contact with the Seasiders - who would want a sizeable fee for the 27-year-old's services.

“He was someone that was mentioned to us two years go,” Barker told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“He is definitely commonly known as one of the most athletic and one of the best defenders in the division.

“He is one of six to eight defenders that are on our list up and down the country that we believe could come in and help us if we lost players.

“Like everyone else, there are a lot of conversations to be had. He is probably one of a number.

“Has a major conversation taken place? Not that I know of. Is he on our list? Well we wouldn't be doing our job properly if he wasn't.”

Fellow League One side Portsmouth are also thought to be interested, with manager Kenny Jackett identifying Tilt as a possible replacement for Matt Clarke who is expected to join Brighton.

Tilt, who has just a year remaining on his contract, was the subject of serious interest from Ipswich Town last season.

A £1 million asking price was slapped on the 27-year-old by former boss Gary Bowyer, but that figure is likely to be lowered this summer due to his contractual situation.

“I think there’s going to be interest, and I don’t think it’ll just be Tilty - there will be others,” McPhillips said.

“We just cross those bridges when they come and see what happens, but be ready with replacements if needed.”

Tilt made 42 appearances for Blackpool last season, scoring four times.

Meanwhile Barrow defender Dan Jones, who was linked with both Blackpool and Fleetwood Town, has signed for League Two newcomers Salford City.