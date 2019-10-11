Rotherham boss Paul Warne not surprised by Blackpool's strong start to the season

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says he's not at all surprised by Blackpool's strong start to the season.

It comes ahead of his side's trip to Bloomfield Road tomorrow, where the Millers will be looking to pick up a result to climb up the table from their current position of 13th.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, are flying high in fourth having only been beaten twice in 12 games.

"I think with their recruitment in the off-season, I always thought they'd do really well," Warne said.

"They've signed some really good players, they've changed owners and there is a real feel-good factor.

"They've got their old manager back, the fans are really pleased and they've come back and it is a real positive place to be.

"Me and Rich (Barker, assistant manager) went and watched them on Monday night in a bit of a derby against Bolton and they've got some real good threats.

"I think Liam Feeney and Sean Scannell are really good players who go past people. I had Feeney here training last season but I didn't offer him anything in the end.

"They are a really well-organised League One team, who are hard to break down and Armand Gnanduillet up top is a threat, a nuisance and a goalscorer."

Warne also reserved special praise for his managerial counterpart Simon Grayson, adding: "He's doing great and the best way to say that is that they're fourth in the league and I'm not.

"I think he's doing a good job, he knows the league and he's back at a club he knows really well.

"He has an affinity with the fans which helps and he's a really popular figure there, it is a very good fit."

Former Seasider Kyle Vassell has recently returned from injury for the Millers but is unlikely to go straight back into the Rotherham line-up.

Fellow former Pool man Clark Robertson has been named on the bench by Warne in recent weeks.