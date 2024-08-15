Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Apter produced an impressive display in Blackpool’s midweek victory over Burton Albion in the EFL Cup.

The 21-year-old provided two assists from the right wing-back role in the 4-0 victory, as Matthew Pennington claimed a brace in between of goals from Ryan Finnigan and Lee Evans.

Apter’s performance at the Pirelli Stadium has provided Seasiders head coach Neil Critchley with plenty to think about ahead of this weekend’s game against Stockport County at Bloomfield Road - with both CJ Hamilton and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel also available to play in the same role.

During his successful loan spell with Tranmere Rovers last year, the Scotland U21 international played in a more attack focused wing position, but the Blackpool boss believes his role against Burton wasn’t too dissimilar.

“When you dominate with the ball, he’s playing right wing,” he said.

“You saw the amount of times he was 1 V 1 against the fullback tonight, receiving the ball high up the pitch - and that’s where he does his best work.

“He’s very diligent without the ball, but we don’t sync into a back five when we’re defending, we press high.

“There’s only moments when he’s at wing-back, for large moments he’s playing on the wing high up like tonight.

“I said to Rob right near the end ‘have you scored?’ - but he quickly reminded me that he had two assists. I thought he was very good tonight.”