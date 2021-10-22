'Rivalries aside, football gives you friends for life': Junior football club pens poignant social media post ahead of Blackpool v Preston derby

The West Lancashire rivals renew their rivalry at Bloomfield Road having not faced one another since 2013.

On that occasion, it was the Lilywhites who came out on top thanks to Tom Clarke’s header in the League Cup tie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But you have to go back to 2010 for the last league meeting between the two sides and to 2009 for the last time Blackpool hosted PNE at Bloomfield Road.

It promises to be a ferocious and hostile atmosphere, with a sell-out crowd expected for the visit of Frankie McAvoy’s side.

But, putting that rivalry to one side for a moment, St Annes based junior football side CN Sports shared a wonderful image of some of their youngsters.

Linking arms, four of the boys are wearing their Blackpool kits, with the other two proudly donning their PNE jerseys.

Left to right: Freddie Smith, Henry Smith, Zachary Boardman, Owen Probert, Evan Probert & Frankie Nay

“We love football,” CN Sports posted on their Facebook page.

“Rivalries aside, football gives you friends for life! Enjoy your weekend.”

Nevertheless, the junior football club still managed to include a cheeky plug for the Seasiders, including the initials ‘UTMP’ at the end of their post - which stands for ‘up the mighty Pool’.