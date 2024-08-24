Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Richard Keogh’s first game as Blackpool’s interim head coach ended in a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United.

The Seasiders had taken a 4-1 lead at the Abbey Stadium, with James Husband claiming a brace, before Kyle Joseph and Dom Ballard both found the back of the net.

After firing past Richard O’Donnell in the first half, former Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery scored the U’s’ equaliser in the 75th minute, after Danny Andrew and Brandon Njoku had pulled goals back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on Blackpool’s first game since Neil Critchley’s departure, Keogh said: “You have to see the positives, you’d be silly not to. If I take my human element, I’m proud of how we played, but my competitive element wants to win.

“I didn’t want the match to be that crazy, but I was so proud of the boys. It’s been a mad week for everyone involved. For 65/ 70 minutes I thought we were brilliant, but then the frustration kicks in when you’re 4-1 up away from home (and you draw).

“The second goal shouldn’t affect us like it did. I need to watch it back because my adrenaline is still through the roof. My overwhelming feeling is we just needed to manage the game better.

“Fair play to them, they kept chucking people forward with nothing to lose. You have to do the unwritten rules - defend your box and produce good clearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to take away too much; of course we wanted to win the game, but my overriding feeling is pride.

“I thought we were a real threat, we scored some great goals and should’ve had more. We’re proud of that stuff because the lads implemented it well - we should be sitting here talking about a great win, so we have to be better.

“I probably won’t sleep much tonight, and watch this game back a million times to see if I could’ve affected it in any way. I would’ve loved to have won, I’m a competitor, I love winning. It’s important to take a breath, step back, and review it.”