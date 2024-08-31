Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh states the Seasiders need to improve their concentration in certain moments after the 2-2 draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road.

Kyle Joseph and Jake Beesley were both on hand with equalisers for the Seasiders, following goals from Garath McCleary and Dan Udoh in each half.

Either side of Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup, Blackpool have drawn two games they believe they should’ve won.

While they had to come from behind against Wycombe in their most-recent outing, the Seasiders gave away a three-goal lead in a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United last week.

“Sometimes it’s not a structural thing, we are just getting punished for mistakes,” Keogh said.

“That’s the harsh reality - we are in that moment where we are getting punished for every little error, so we have to be better. We showed that side to us on Tuesday, so we know it’s there, but in certain moments the concentration has to be top.

“We’re not quite there in the league, but we’ve got to keep working hard. Naturally it’s frustrating but we’ve got to keep improving.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t win, I thought we deserved to win - we created numerous chances but a lack of concentration did us in the end with the goals.

“We were the team in the ascendancy for most of the game. I’m pleased with the mentality the guys showed to not be beaten. When you yourself 2-1 down and you miss chance after chance, it’s easy to go into your shell, but we didn’t.

“There’s a bit of frustration again because I think we should’ve won.

“You’re left thinking if it’s going to be one of those days because you miss so many chances and they hit you with a sucker punch. The mentality to keep going was credit to the group.

“On the back of Tuesday we knew we had to play with a lot of energy, and I thought we did. We should’ve been ahead, but we weren't, and that’s football.”