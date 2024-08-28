Richard Keogh provides latest update on his position as Blackpool interim head coach
The 38-year-old has been in charge since Neil Critchley’s sacking last Wednesday, and has overseen a 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in League One and a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup.
Ahead of the Seasiders’ meeting with Wycombe Wanderers at Bloomfield Road on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm), Keogh states he’s planning for the game as normal despite not knowing whether he’ll be in the dugout if a permanent appointment comes before.
“It’s been a bit crazy, from my point of view I’ve just tried to prepare the team the best as possible, that’s what the owner and the director of football have asked me to do,” he said.
“Until I’m told differently, I’ll keep doing that. All I know at the moment is that I’ve got to keep preparing to try and do well for the football club.
“There’s that possibility I’ll still be in charge Saturday, and that’s fine. I’ll just keep doing my job; if I get a phone call then it’s okay. I’m just focussing on what I can control, so that’s what I’ll keep doing.
“I can feel myself thinking about Wycombe already. I’ll watch this game back, as there’s stuff to improve, and then I’ll be preparing the team again.”
