Richard Keogh hopeful of two things for Blackpool players on international duty

Blackpool have three players heading off on international duty.

On Friday, it was confirmed Southampton loanee Dom Ballard has been called up to the England U20s squad for their games against Turkey and Romania.

The 19-year-old has scored once for the Seasiders since arriving on the Fylde Coast, but has looked lively in his early taste of life in Tangerine.

Elsewhere, Rob Apter will be in action against Spain and Malta for Scotland U21s, as he looks to build on his caps against Turkey and Austria earlier this year.

The final Blackpool player set to represent their country next week is Zac Ashworth, who faces a UEFA EURO U21 qualifier against Iceland with Wales.

“We wish Zac, Dom and Rob well, it’s great to have international players at your club,” said Blackpool interim head coach Richard Keogh.

“Fingers crossed they don’t pick up any injuries, I’ll be praying and keeping everything crossed.

“I played international football and know how much of an honour it is, and the experience makes you a better player, so credit to these guys.”