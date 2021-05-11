Revealed: Blackpool, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Oxford United's odds to win the League One play-offs

Despite finishing in third place, Blackpool have been installed as second favourites to win the League One play-offs.

By Matt Scrafton
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 9:38 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 9:40 am

Instead Sunderland, who the Seasiders completed a league double against, are the bookies' odds to clinch promotion to the Championship.

Neil Critchley's side secured third place in the final League One table with a final day 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

It means they will take on Oxford United in the play-off semi-finals, while Sunderland meet Lincoln City in the other tie.

Oxford secured sixth place on the last day with a 4-0 thrashing of Accrington Stanley, leapfrogging Portsmouth who were beaten at home by Accrington Stanley.

The first leg of Blackpool's semi-final will take place at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday, May 18 (6pm kick-off).

The decisive second leg will be hosted at Bloomfield Road on Friday, May 21 (7.45pm kick-off), with a limited number of fans due to attend.

The League One play-off final takes place on Sunday, May 30

The winners of both semi-finals will meet at Wembley on Sunday, May 30.

Blackpool are the most successful side in English play-off history, with five promotions to their name.

Ahead of the semi-finals, Sky Bet have revealed their favourites to gain promotion.

Sunderland are the early favourites, with Blackpool next in line.

Oxford are then third-favourites and along with Lincoln City are considered outsiders – despite the latter being in promotion contention for most of the season.

Here’s the latest odds ahead of the League One play-offs:

Sunderland – 13/8

Blackpool – 11/4

Lincoln City – 10/3

Oxford United – 10/3

