Revealed: Blackpool, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Oxford United's odds to win the League One play-offs
Despite finishing in third place, Blackpool have been installed as second favourites to win the League One play-offs.
Instead Sunderland, who the Seasiders completed a league double against, are the bookies' odds to clinch promotion to the Championship.
Neil Critchley's side secured third place in the final League One table with a final day 1-0 win against Bristol Rovers.
It means they will take on Oxford United in the play-off semi-finals, while Sunderland meet Lincoln City in the other tie.
Oxford secured sixth place on the last day with a 4-0 thrashing of Accrington Stanley, leapfrogging Portsmouth who were beaten at home by Accrington Stanley.
The first leg of Blackpool's semi-final will take place at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday, May 18 (6pm kick-off).
The decisive second leg will be hosted at Bloomfield Road on Friday, May 21 (7.45pm kick-off), with a limited number of fans due to attend.
The winners of both semi-finals will meet at Wembley on Sunday, May 30.
Blackpool are the most successful side in English play-off history, with five promotions to their name.
Ahead of the semi-finals, Sky Bet have revealed their favourites to gain promotion.
Sunderland are the early favourites, with Blackpool next in line.
Oxford are then third-favourites and along with Lincoln City are considered outsiders – despite the latter being in promotion contention for most of the season.
Here’s the latest odds ahead of the League One play-offs:
Sunderland – 13/8
Blackpool – 11/4
Lincoln City – 10/3
Oxford United – 10/3
