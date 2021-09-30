Return of Blackpool forwards Gary Madine and Demetri Mitchell a massive boost for boss Neil Critchley

That’s according to Neil Crtichley, who handed the pair their first starts of the season in Tuesday’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Hull City.

Mitchell, who recently returned from an eight-week absence due to a knee injury, was brought off just after the hour mark.

Gary Madine made his first Blackpool start for eight months at Hull

Madine, meanwhile, lasted even longer, playing 70 minutes on what was his first start in eight months.

Head coach Critchley told The Gazette: “I thought Gary was excellent. He led the line really well.

“We probably missed him near the end of the game to keep the ball up for us.

“He does make good decisions when he gets the ball but he put a right shift in for us.

“That will be his first 70 minutes since January, so that’s a big bonus if he comes through unscathed.

“The same goes for Demi. He’s set the goal up with a nice cross, so fingers crossed they’re both feeling okay and will be able to build on these minutes.”

Thankfully there are no injury concerns regarding goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who took a hefty whack early into the game at the MKM Stadium and required attention from the physio.

“Maxi’s fine. He just got caught and then (Mallik) Wilks went in on him,” Critchley added.

“If it wasn’t for him, we would have lost the game because he pulled off a fantastic save towards the end. There are no issues with him, though.”

Critchley was visibly angry after his side passed up the chance to seal a third successive win.

The Seasiders looked to be heading to their fourth win in five games thanks to Shayne Lavery’s superfly-taken first-time strike.

But the game flipped on its head 10 minutes from time when the struggling Tigers were reduced to 10 men.

But the dismissal of Lewie Coyle seemed to spur the home side into life and Tom Eaves came off the bench to level matters four minutes from time.

Crtichley said: “I can’t help but feel we should have won the game. We should have won three games on the bounce in the Championship.

“It’s two points dropped and points are precious. They’re really hard to come by and this game was no different.

“Hull are not in a good moment, they’re fighting for their lives but I saw a team out there who were playing for their manager and fighting.

“They’ve got good players too and their results will change but we’ve given them a lift they shouldn’t have had.

“It’s a massive missed opportunity, it’s really difficult to take.

“Straight after the game and so much is going on. You’re thinking about so many things but my overriding feeling is that this was a game of football we should have won and we didn’t.

“It almost reminded me of Doncaster last season, when at half-time we’re in control of the game.

“You want the players to feel confident and we looked like a good team in the first-half.

“But you don’t want that to slip into complacency because complacency can kill you. It can lead to sloppiness.

“On the ball in the second half, we were extremely sloppy.”