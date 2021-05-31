Relief for Ollie Turton as Blackpool recover from horror start to beat Lincoln and secure promotion to the Championship

Kenny Dougall was the unlikely hero as Neil Critchley’s men overcame Lincoln City 2-1 to win the League One play-off final.

The game couldn’t have started much worse though, as Turton inadvertently turned Brennan Johnson’s cross into the back of his own net after just 48 seconds.

It goes down as the quickest own goal in a club game in Wembley history.

But, as they have done all season, the Seasiders rallied and claimed a richly deserved victory and promotion.

“It came so quickly and I really couldn't do much about it,” Turton said of his own goal, speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

“But thankfully the lads have put in a great shift. Kenny scored two great goals and we were thoroughly deserved winners.

“Kenny did what Kenny does. We always knew he had a good strike on him and when it comes to him outside the box we always fancy him to at least hit the target.

“We had a game plan and after the start we had we still knew we just had to stick to it. We wanted to try to get in behind them and we knew that if we stuck to the plan we would have chances.”

Blackpool’s win secures a return to the second tier of English football, six years on from their acrimonious relegation - which resulted in a second successive demotion the following year.

But the club is now a united one on and off the pitch under Critchley and the ownership of Simon Sadler.

“The gaffer has been great all year. He's given us a way to play,” Turton said.

“I've been here four years now and the only way is up for this club with the owner and manager. This club is going to go places.”