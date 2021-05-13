Relief for Blackpool, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Oxford United fans as EFL play-off finals to take place at Wembley Stadium as planned

It had been feared the showpiece finals could be moved from England's national stadium to accommodate the UEFA Champions League final.

But UEFA has now confirmed the game between Manchester City will be held in Porto, Portgual, rather than in the UK.

The Champions League final, which takes place on Saturday, May 29, was originally due to be held in Istanbul.

But supporters have been told not to travel after Turkey was placed on England's "red list".

UK citizens returning from red list countries are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Such a quarantine would have an impact on players involved in Euro 2020, which starts on June 11.

The League One play-off final will be held at Wembley on Sunday, May 30

Seeing as two English sides qualified for the final, it was proposed that it ought to be moved to Wembley Stadium instead.

This would have caused a huge fixture headache for the EFL, as the Championship play-off final is due to be hosted at Wembley on the same day.

The League One play-off final, which could involve Blackpool, takes place the following day, while the League Two version will be held on the Monday.

According to reports, the EFL were willing to consider moving the Championship play-off final either to a different date or a different venue if asked by UEFA.

It was unclear if the League One and League Two finals would have been affected.

The Seasiders take on Oxford United in the play-off semi-finals, while Sunderland meet Lincoln City.

Neil Critchley's make the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday, May 18 for the first leg (6pm kick-off), before hosting the decisive second leg at Bloomfield Road on Friday, May 21 (7.45pm kick-off).