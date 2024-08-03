Released Blackpool youngster finds new club following Bloomfield Road exit

Brad Holmes

Former Blackpool youngster Brad Holmes has found a new club following his Bloomfield Road departure earlier this summer.

The 21-year-old has joined Crosby outfit AFC Marine ahead of their first season in National League North.

Holmes spent time with Bolton Wanderers as a teenager, before making the move to the Fylde Coast in 2020.

While with the Seasiders, he made eight senior appearances for the club, as well as heading out on several loan spells.

Following stints with FC United of Manchester, Chorley, AFC Fylde and Hyde United, the forward spent last season with both Southport and Dunfermline Athletic.

Holmes was among a number of development squad players who left Blackpool back in May following the conclusion of their contracts.

Discussing the signing of the ex-Seasiders man, AFC Marine boss Neil Young told the Lilywhites’ club website: “Brad is someone we have been trying to sign since the end of last season. He has scored goals at this level and gained more experience up in Scotland on loan last season.

“He works really hard, can’t play in any of the forward positions and is keen to come in and do well.”