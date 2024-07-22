Reason behind Blackpool pair's absence for pre-season friendly against Cadiz

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Lee Evans were among the players missing from the Blackpool squad for last Friday’s pre-season friendly in Andalusia.

Neil Critchley’s side enjoyed a week away in Southern Spain as part of their preparations for the 2024/25 campaign.

On the final full day of the trip, the Seasiders took on Cadiz CF in front of some of their travelling fans - with the fixture ending in a 0-0 draw.

Both Lawrence-Gabriel and Evans missed various parts of the overseas camp due to personal reasons away from football.

Lawrence-Gabriel flew out to Malaga with the full squad but returned to England last Wednesday.

The defender, who has made 105 appearances in Tangerine since his initial arrival on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2020, has now resumed training with his teammates at Squires Gate ahead of Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors friendly against West Brom and Saturday’s meeting with Sunderland at Bloomfield Road.

Meanwhile, Evans missed the first half of the camp in Andalusia, before arriving at the club’s base last Thursday for the final few days of the trip.

The ex-Wigan Athletic and Ipswich midfielder has recently joined Blackpool as a free agent following the conclusion of his short-term deal with Portsmouth.

After recovering from a long-term injury, the 29-year-old was able to feature four times during his stint at Fratton Park in the second half of last season.

Evans was in attendance for the Seasiders’ game against Cadiz, but wasn’t in contention to feature due to the short amount of time he spent in training in the build-up.