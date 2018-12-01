'Really good FA Cup tie': Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers on 0-0 draw with Blackpool

Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers was delighted with his side's display in their 0-0 FA Cup second round draw with Blackpool last night.

The National League side pushed the Seasiders all the way and were the dominant side in the first half, even having a goal controversially ruled out for offside.

While Terry McPhillips' men improved in the second half and came close on two or three occasions, the non-leaguers looked the more likely to score at the end of the cup clash.

As it was, the game ended with a stalemate meaning a replay will be played at Bloomfield Road to determine which side progresses to the third round of the FA Cup.

"I thought it was a really good FA Cup tie," Flowers said. "Considering there were no goals, there was plenty of excitement, plenty of goalmouth action.

"Our goalkeeper has made some outstanding saves, we've made some outstanding blocks as well but we've also had chances of our own.

"Obviously the big one was the goal that was chalked off for offside, whether it was or not I don't know as I haven't seen it, so I can't comment. But it was well worked.

"There's also the one that was cleared off the line and another one or two bits and pieces where we got the ball into feet and we got shots away.

"But I thought it was quite an even game.

"Having said that, we're on our own patch where we've lost twice in 12 months, so going up there will be a different proposition altogether, but we'll give it our best shot.

"Blackpool have some good players, some big athletes, and they were quick to break on us from box to box.

"We were under no illusions before this tie having watched them a couple of times, they're a very good side and they're flying in League One, going for the play-offs, and we're well below them.

"But I thought the players acquitted themselves magnificently."