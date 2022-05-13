It’s a route they’re likely to look at once again this summer, with a plethora of players about to come to the end of their contracts.
We’ve compiled a list of realistic targets for the Seasiders – take a look...
1. Eiran Cashin - centre-back
Given Derby's uncertain future, the defender's future has yet to be decided. The 20-year-old made his Rams debut in December and has since made 18 appearances under Wayne Rooney, scoring his first goal against Blackpool at the end of April.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
2. Michael Ihiekwe - centre-back
The defender has consistently been one of Rotherham's best players for the last five years. The 29-year-old made 52 appearances this season, scoring five times to help the Millers win promotion from League One. Could provide backup to Marvin Ekpiteta and Richard Keogh.
Photo: Leila Coker
3. Neil Taylor - left-back
Recently released by Middlesbrough, Taylor is a player with bundles of experience at the top level. Capped 43 times by Wales, the experienced 33-year-old could provide a useful option at left-back. Wages could be an issue though.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Kane Wilson - right-back
The 22-year-old was one of the stars of Forest Green's title-winning campaign in League Two under former Pool defender Rob Edwards. The attacking full-back, who made 48 appearances in all competitions this season, could provide useful competition for Jordan Gabriel now Dujon Sterling has returned to Chelsea. Wilson produced an impressive 13 assists this season from right-back.
Photo: Simon Marper