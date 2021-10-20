Reading v Blackpool RECAP: Updates from the Select Car Leasing Stadium
Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they make the long trip to face Reading tonight (8pm kick-off).
Reading v Blackpool - live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 21:55
- FT: Reading 2-3 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to get back to winning ways after weekend setback against Nottingham Forest
- Reading enjoying impressive run of form having won five of their last six
- Game kicks off at later time of 8pm
FULL TIME
Blackpool have done it!!!
It would have been an utter travesty had the Seasiders drawn that, never mind lost. Utterly dominant from start to finish against a side that had won 5 in 6.
90 - No penalty
This time it’s Reading’s turn to appeal for a penalty, but there’s no doing.
Phew.
85 - GOAL BLACKPOOl!!!! (2-3)
Jerry Yates slams home from the penalty spot! The keeper got a strong hand to it, but it wasn’t enough.
It came after Sonny Carey (aka Juan Roman Riquelme) was scythed down in the box.
So, so deserved for the Seasiders!
81 - Saved!
Sonny Carey whips a delightful free-kick hurtling towards the bottom corner, but Luke Southwood does well to parry it away.
80 - Saved
Owen Dale backheels it to James Husband, whose shot from a tight angle is easily claimed. Still all Pool here.
76 - Shoot man!
Owen Dale crosses when he should shoot after combining superbly with Sonny Carey. Dale has been exceptional so far .
73 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!!! (2-2)
What a header that is from Jerry Yates! Shearer-esque.
Looks to be Owen Dale who provides a cross for the striker to head back across the keeper and into the far corner. Get in!
69 - GOAL BLACKPOOL!!!!! (2-1)
Owen Dale on his debut rifles in from the edge of the box, via the aid of a deflection.
Just what Pool deserve!
67 - Second change
Josh Bowler now replaces Demi Mitchell for the Seasiders.