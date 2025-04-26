Reading and Leyton Orient confirm Blackpool fate before Wigan Athletic kick off
A defeat to Wrexham on Easter Monday dealt the Seasiders with a fatal blow in the battle for the top six, and left them needing an unlikely set of results to extend their season.
With a nine point gap existing between Steve Bruce’s side and Leyton Orient and Reading, who are in sixth and seventh respectively, prior to Saturday’s fixtures meant only a single point was required from either side to knock Blackpool out of the race for good.
Both Orient and the Royals were both in early kick off action, and managed to pick up wins to leave themselves in a two horse race heading into the final weekend.
Orient maintained their place in the play-off places with a 1-0 victory over promotion-chasing Wycombe Wanderers.
Meanwhile, Reading also moved up to 75 points after overcoming Bristol Rovers with a 2-0 win at the Memorial Stadium, leaving them in seventh still on goal difference.
Blackpool team news V Wigan
The Seasiders are still to play this afternoon as they take on Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium.
Both teams head into the fixture with nothing to play for, with their focusses now on building towards next season.
Steve Bruce has made two changes from the meeting with the Red Devils, with both coming down the left side.
James Husband replaces Hayden Coulson in defence, while CJ Hamilton comes onto the wing for Sammy Silvera.
Meanwhile, Josh Onomah returns to the bench for the first time in over a month.
Here’s the full team: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, Elkan Baggott, James Husband, Rob Apter, Albie Morgan, Lee Evans, CJ Hamilton, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.
Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham, Josh Onomah, Jake Beesley, Sammy Silvera.
