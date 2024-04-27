Blackpool were defeated by Reading

Karamoko Dembele opened the scoring at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, before Sam Smith pulled the Royals level at the end of the first half. After the break, goals from Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez put the home side in the driving seat, while the Seasiders didn’t look at the races despite a consolation from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

Elsewhere, Oxford United secured their place in the top six with a 2-1 victory over Exeter City, but Barnsley and Lincoln City both dropped points, as the Tykes drew 1-1 with Northampton Town, while the Imps lost 2-0 to Portsmouth.

Blackpool opened the scoring after only four minutes, with Dembele’s attempt hitting the inside of the post to beat Joel Pereira.

Reading’s first chance of the game came the way of Azeez, who dragged a shot wide of the back post. The Royals continued to apply some pressure onto the visitors, which forced an important block from George Byers on the edge of the box.

Shortly after, an inviting cross to the back post gave Knibbs a golden opportunity, but the forward was unable to direct the ball towards goal.

Down the other end, Kyle Joseph could’ve doubled the Seasiders’ lead, but Pereira was on hand to make a save.

Ahead of half time, the home side pulled themselves level, with Smith heading a cross past Dan Grimshaw after being left unmarked in the box.

Following the restart, Reading had an opportunity to take the lead, as Jeriel Dorsett beat Marvin Ekpiteta in the air to win the ball from a corner, but couldn’t keep his header down to work the keeper.

Blackpool had a chance as well, with Hayden Coulson firing over the bar, after a pass from CJ Hamilton worked its way all the way through to the left wing-back, in a similar move to his goal against Barnsley last week.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, the Royals edged their way in front. A counter attack completely cut through the Seasiders defence with ease, with Knibbs on hand to produce the finishing touch.

The lead was quickly extended to 3-1, as Azeez tapped past Grimshaw after being left with plenty of space in the box.

Jake Beesley had a chance to pull one back, but couldn’t generate enough power on a header to beat Pereira. In stoppage time, substitute Lawrence-Gabriel did reduce the deficit, but it was nothing more than a consolation.

The final day defeat leaves Blackpool in eighth in the table, and confirms a second season in League One following last year’s relegation from the Championship.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton (77’), George Byers (77’), Sonny Carey (77’), Hayden Coulson, Karamoko Dembele, Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph (83’).