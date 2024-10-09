Rating the performances of every Blackpool player from the season so far - with three scoring 9/10

After back-to-back league defeats at the start of the campaign, the Seasiders parted ways with head coach Neil Critchley, just over a year on from his return to the club.

Richard Keogh took interim charge for a period, overseeing two draws in League One, as well as wins in both the EFL Cup against Blackburn Rovers and a EFL Trophy group stage tie with Crewe Alexandrea.

Blackpool ultimately ended up appointing Steve Bruce on a permanent basis, with the 63-year-old enjoying a bright start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Up until Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Mansfield Town, the Seasiders had enjoyed a five-game unbeaten run in the league under their new boss.

With plenty of change taking place, it’s been a mixed bag in terms of how the squad have performed in the last few months.

Here’s our ratings from the season so far:

1 . Harry Tyrer- 6 It's been a mixed bag from Harry Tyrer so far. The Everton loanee has made some really impressive saves since his league debut last month, but has also been at fault with some avoidable errors.

2 . Richard O'Donnell- 5 Richard O'Donnell was a reliable back-up last season, and has had some solid games so far this campaign, but the 4-4 draw with Cambridge United in particular was one to forget.

3 . Jordan Gabriel- 8 Jordan Gabriel has been impressive since being moved a more conventional fullback role under Steve Bruce.

4 . Matthew Pennington- 5 It's been a difficult start to the season for Matthew Pennington. Apart from a brace against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup, there's plenty the defender will want to forget. After enjoying a solid first season at Bloomfield Road, there's no doubt he can discover his form when given a chance.

5 . Odel Offiah- 8 Since making a Deadline Day loan move from Brighton & Hove Albion, Odel Offiah has been a key part of the Seasiders defence.