But do they feature among the division’s best shot stoppers?
We ranked the leading goalkeepers in the second tier based on how many minutes on average they concede.
Only goalkeepers with more than 20 appearances have been considered - here's what we found...
1. Wes Foderingham, Sheffield United
The Sheffield United man has an astonishing 18 clean sheets in 32 games and conceded just 23 goals. On average he has let in a goal every 125 minutes.
2. Marek Rodak, Fulham
The Fulham man has 14 clean sheets in 33 appearances and has conceded just 26 times. On average he has let a goal in every 114 minutes.
3. Mark Travers, Bournemouth
The Bournemouth goalkeeper helped his side seal promotion back to the Premier League. He has kept 20 clean sheets in 45 games. He has conceded 39 goals, meaning he has let in a goal on average every 104 minutes.
4. Brice Samba, Nottingham Forest
The Nottingham Forest goalkeeper has 14 clean sheets in 40 games but has only conceded 35 times. It means on average he has let in a goal every 103 minutes.
