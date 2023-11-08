Ranking Blackpool's last 12 away kits- from familiar white strip to feeling blue

Building your collection of football kits is one of the main parts of being a fan.

Each year club’s bring out a range of different strips- with some proving to be a hit, and others firmly being wide of the mark.

We’ve taken a look at Blackpool’s last 12 away kits to with one is the best.

In descending order, here is how we ranked them:

1 . What's your favourite Seasiders away kit? We've ranked some of Blackpool's recent away kits. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2019/20 (12th) Not a fan of this one, the dark blue and the light blue just seem to clash. Not too keen on the stripped design either. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

2015/16 (11th) Once again not too keen on the design, along with the contrast of the tangerine and dark blue. The collar doesn't really work either. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

2013/14 & 2014/15 (10th) Not a fan of the tangerine diagonal line going through the sponsor. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

2017/18 & 2018/19 (9th) Quite a simple white design... but maybe too simple. It's a bit bland, and not too keen on the design around the collar. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

2016/17 (8th) The nicest of the blue away kits. It's a pretty simple design and not actually too bad. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd