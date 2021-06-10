Rangers urged to sign former Blackpool and QPR winger, Seasiders midfielder to depart on loan, Swansea City star linked with Leeds United move - latest Championship transfer gossip

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving the Seasiders and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to summer transfer window and next season continues.
1. Johnstone to Watford rumours quashed
Sources close to Watford have denied claims that the club are interested in signing West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. As things stand, West Ham look comfortable favourites to sign the 28-year-old. (Watford Observer) Photo: PAUL ELLIS
2. Potters in for Taylor
Stoke City have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor. The ex-Charlton Athletic man scored just four league goals last season, and could be moved on this summer as Forest look to overhaul their squad. (Mirror) Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Blades handed striker boost
Sheffield United's hopes of signing Peterborough United's star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris look to have been handed a boost, with reports claiming FFP regulations mean fellow interested side Stoke won't be able to afford the 33-goal ace. (Peterborough Telegraph) Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Robins keen on Atkinson
Bristol City are believed to be chasing Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson, but could be put off by his club's £2m asking price. He played a key role in his side making the League One play-offs last season. (Bristol Post) Photo: Richard Heathcote