Queens Park Rangers boss - and former Preston North End midfielder - Gareth Ainsworth takes a swipe at Blackpool

The Queens Park Rangers boss, who made more than 100 appearances for the Lilywhites in two spells at the club across all competitions, was speaking on TalkSport when inferring that the Seasiders were a ‘small club’.

The just-turned 50-year-old engineered Wycombe Wanderers’ climb from the EFL’s basement division through to the Championship prior to succeeding now Tangerines head coach Neil Critchley at Loftus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ainsworth, who won promotion to the second tier with the Hoops as a player in 2003/04, then steered the West Londoners to safety last season after a run of two wins in 27 games left them staring down the barrel of relegation.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Gareth Ainsworth manager of Queens Park Rangers celebrates following the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers at Bet365 Stadium on April 29, 2023 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Assessing the strength of the division next term – with Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all joining – he went on to say: “It’s going to be tough, have you seen that Championship, by the way? Have you seen that? Where are the small teams now? Where have they gone?

“No disrespect, Rotherham you still have, brilliant. I think that could be a smaller team than everyone else. Where are Wigan? Where are Blackpool? Where are Wycombe? There are none anymore.