Queens Park Rangers boss - and former Preston North End midfielder - Gareth Ainsworth takes a swipe at Blackpool
The Queens Park Rangers boss, who made more than 100 appearances for the Lilywhites in two spells at the club across all competitions, was speaking on TalkSport when inferring that the Seasiders were a ‘small club’.
The just-turned 50-year-old engineered Wycombe Wanderers’ climb from the EFL’s basement division through to the Championship prior to succeeding now Tangerines head coach Neil Critchley at Loftus Road.
Ainsworth, who won promotion to the second tier with the Hoops as a player in 2003/04, then steered the West Londoners to safety last season after a run of two wins in 27 games left them staring down the barrel of relegation.
Assessing the strength of the division next term – with Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday all joining – he went on to say: “It’s going to be tough, have you seen that Championship, by the way? Have you seen that? Where are the small teams now? Where have they gone?
“No disrespect, Rotherham you still have, brilliant. I think that could be a smaller team than everyone else. Where are Wigan? Where are Blackpool? Where are Wycombe? There are none anymore.
“Sheffield Wednesday have come up, Ipswich have come up. Southampton have come down, Leicester have come down, Leeds have come down. I’m scared!”