QPR new boy credits Blackpool for their role in earning him Championship opportunity

Karamoko Dembele has shared his gratitude to Blackpool following his move to QPR.

The 21-year-old joins the Championship outfit on a season-long loan from Brest, as he looks to build on the success he had in Tangerine during his stint on the Fylde Coast.

Throughout his time at Bloomfield Road, the attacking midfielder scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions, with his efforts being recognised at the Seasiders’ end of year awards.

The former Celtic youngster has admitted Blackpool gave him the game time he needed in senior football, with opportunities proving to be limited in Ligue 1.

“That was the most important thing at that stage of my career,” he told the QPR club website following his move to Loftus Road.

“I hadn’t had a lot of games before that so I am really grateful to Blackpool for giving me that opportunity. I am hoping to build on that this season.

“I am really excited (about the move to QPR). I have heard amazing things about it here and I just can’t wait to get started, to be honest.

“This is a great platform for me to progress in my career. I spoke to Martí (Cifuentes) and I spoke to Christian (Nourry) and I really felt the ‘want’, which I think is important.

“The conversations I had with them were good and from there, my decision was made.”