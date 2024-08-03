Blackpool claimed a 2-0 victory over Crewe | CameraSport

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra gave him a better idea of where is team is at ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Joseph broke the deadlock inside the opening minute at the Mornflake Stadium, before Jordan Rhodes doubled the lead ahead of half time to secure the win to bounce back from the midweek defeats to both Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers.

Critchley was pleased with what he saw from the Seasiders ahead of their League One opener away to Crawley Town next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After Tuesday, even though the performances were good in a lot of areas, it’s never nice to lose games, even in pre-season,” he said.

“Results aren’t the most important thing, but it’s important to the group, and psychologically it was important for us to get a few goals and keep a clean sheet, which puts us in a good position going into next week.

“We don’t just want to be a team that has the ball in front of the opposition, but we want to hurt other teams.

“It’s important that we have different strengths to how you want to build and construct play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great ball and a great run for Kyle’s goal - we actually did it in training yesterday.

“We’re trying to build from last season, we want to become a better football team where we dominate more of the ball and do better at both ends of the pitch. We try different things in pre-season, with different partnerships, mixing the team up.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get a real gauge of where you are, but today was a better gauge.

“Crewe only just missed out on promotion in the play-off final, and you’d expect them to be up there competing.

“We looked like a really good team today, but we know next week pre-season is forgotten about and the real stuff starts.”