Promotion-winning heroes celebrate Wembley triumph on their return to Blackpool

The Seasiders returned to Blackpool yesterday evening, accompanied by their League One play-off final trophy.

It comes after Neil Critchley's men sealed promotion to the Championship, after a six-year absence, with a 2-1 victory against Lincoln City in Sunday's final.

Kenny Dougall was Pool's unlikely hero with both goals, helping the Seasiders recover from a horror start where they conceded after just 48 seconds courtesy of a freak Ollie Turton own goal.

Blackpool's victory, their sixth in a play-off final, sparked wild scenes of celebration among the players and the 4,000 supporters at Wembley.

Those celebrations will have continued long into the night on Sunday, but they also continued into Bank Holiday Monday on the players' return to the resort.

While a number of players had met up with family or were dropped off elsewhere on the team bus' route back to the North West, a number of others headed straight out into Blackpool as the coach rolled up at Bloomfield Road.

Gary Madine and James Husband celebrate in the Armfield Club yesterday. Picture taken from Twitter

James Husband and Gary Madine paid a visit to the Armfield Club, which is situated around the corner from Bloomfield Road.

Pool's heroes, some of whom wore their play-off medals, then ventured into Lytham, where they were joined by Keshi Anderson, CJ Hamilton, Jerry Yates and others.

It's understood a more formal celebration, either a parade or a civic event, is unlikely given the pandemic restrictions.