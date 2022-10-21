Preston North End’s Ben Woodburn opens up on failed Blackpool spell ahead of his Bloomfield Road return

The former Liverpool man returns to Bloomfield Road for the first time on Saturday since having his loan deal cut short midway through the 2020/21 promotion-winning season.

The 23-year-old was due to spend the entirety of the campaign with the Seasiders, but he was recalled to Liverpool in January after making just 11 appearances in tangerine.

The midfielder, who signed for fierce rivals PNE on a free transfer during the summer following his release by Liverpool, is unlikely to get a warm reception from the Blackpool faithful – but he insists that will only spur him on to perform even better.

“I've heard a lot about the derby but I've never been involved in one so I'm just excited to see what it's like,” he told our sister paper, the Lancashire Post.

“Having played there before it definitely adds another element to it. I'm not sure I'll get the best welcome but all I'm trying to do is win for Preston so we'll see.

“I don't think I showed my best, it was a funny season. There were no fans or anything. I'm not bothered what they think of me, it's what the Preston fans, staff and players think of me, that's all I'm bothered about.

Woodburn made just 11 appearances during a brief loan spell at Bloomfield Road

“It's a must win, we definitely can't lose. We'll give our all. As long as we play our best, it's all we can do.

“The other players have said it will be pretty hostile and I like that sort of stuff. Personally, I wouldn't lean on another player but we have the players that if you needed to you definitely could. I'm just excited really, I can't wait.

“I played in Hearts vs Hibs, that was a good derby. I played in Liverpool vs Everton when I was growing up, not in the first-team but it was still pretty physical. They are the main ones I've played in but this is going to be up there, definitely.”

