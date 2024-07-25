Josh Onomah

Former Preston North End midfielder Josh Onomah could potentially become Blackpool’s sixth signing of the summer window.

Football Insider report the Seasiders have taken former Tottenham Hotspur youngster on trial, with the 27-year-old linking up with Neil Critchley’s side for pre-season training at Squires Gate.

Onomah has been out of football for the past year after failing to agree an extended deal with North End.

The ex-England youth international joined the Lilywhites in January 2023 after his contract with Fulham was mutually terminated.

During his time at Deepdale, he provided one assist in 13 appearances, and impressed manager Ryan Lowe with some of his performances.

“I thought he was fantastic when he came on,” the 45-year-old told the Lancashire Evening Post after his side claimed a 2-0 Good Friday victory over QPR.

“He's got unbelievable talent. I sat with his agent on Thursday night, he came to the hotel and I had a cup of coffee with him, we were discussing Josh and where he's been. Unfortunately for Josh it was six weeks too late in terms of getting up to speed because it's taken that long. He knows that.

"But what he has done is, his diet has been right, he's had food preps, his weight has gone down, his muscles have got bigger and he's got fitter on a daily basis. He knows that. It's just important for us to maintain that for him. When he comes in and performs like that he's worthy of it.”

Talks had taken place to extend Onomah’s stay at Deepdale, but ultimately contract talks couldn’t be finalised.

"With Josh it was a little bit awkward because of things that I don't really want to say,” Lowe told the LEP last summer.

“He'd agreed a contract and he'd agreed the wages and it was pulled by me and Peter (Ridsdale) because I wanted it to be done sooner rather than later.

"There were a few complications that we'll keep to ourselves but who knows, you just never know in football. At this moment in time, we've got to look beyond him.

“We definitely have moved on from it unless something drastically changes but that is out of our hands. I'm one that if you go against us and you don't want to be with us, I'm not saying that's Josh's case personally, but then we move on, I'm done.