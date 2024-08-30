Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler.

The 25-year-old makes the move to Deepdale on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, and will be available to make his Lilywhites debut when they take on Middlesbrough on September 14 after the international break.

Bowler spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned him a move to Nottingham Forest.

His time at the City Ground hasn’t gone to plan, with the attacker yet to make an appearance for the club.

Upon his initial arrival, he was loaned out to Olympiacos, but after struggling for minutes he returned to the Fylde Coast for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he scored four goals and provided two assists as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

He remained in the second tier of English football throughout the last campaign, featuring 38 times for Cardiff City.