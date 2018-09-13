Preston is Blackpool's home from home for now says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips admitted a lot of work is needed to get Blackpool’s neglected Squires Gate training ground up to scratch – but for now the Seasiders are more than happy to stay in Preston.

Blackpool continue to train at Fulwood Amateurs FC, having been unable to train at Squires Gate since the start of the season.

Club chairwoman Natalie Christopher reassured supporters two weeks ago that the facility would be the “first thing” invested in once the club became “financially settled”.

She also claimed showers and a few “basic things” would be installed in the short term.

There are no buildings at Squires Gate – the previous ones were demolished 14 months ago – and no running water, while the pitches are unfit for use.

McPhillips admits he wants to get back to Squires Gate as quickly as possible but he has no problem using their current substitute.

He said: “We’re at Fulwood in Preston and I have to say a big thank you to Paul Eastwood, the chairman there, and manager Tony Hesketh for what they’ve done for us.

“It’s not just been a case of, ‘There’s the pitch and away you go’ – they’ve actually done it up as we’ve been going there. It’s improved.

“We’ve got a meeting room, a physio room and a cafe – Terry Mac’s cafe, if you like.

“So it’s an environment now – it’s not just a case of turning up and training.

“The lads can get there early, get a cup of tea, a slice of toast and relax. They can have their dinner there if they want to or come back to Bloomfield Road and eat at the hotel.

“So a big thank you to everyone at Fulwood. They’ve been superb.

“Yes, obviously we want our own training ground but Squires Gate isn’t ready yet. The plan is to get Squires up to scratch.

“We’ll see where that goes but at the moment Fulwood is really good.

“I don’t know how long it will take –I’m not qualified in that.

“I did go there a few weeks ago and it’s got a bit to do, so the sooner we start working on it the better.”

McPhillips was officially unveiled as Blackpool’s manager on Tuesday, having lost only the first of his nine games as temporary boss.

The 49-year-old is hoping to bring in a new assistant manager, though it has been claimed the club would rather appoint from within.

McPhillips added: “We’ll see what happens there. We’ll wait until it settles down and take stock.

“Ian Dawes has moved up from the youth team and he has done superbly for us.”

When asked about his 12-month rolling contract –the same deal predecessor Gary Bowyer was on – McPhillips said: “It’s fine. It suits me.”