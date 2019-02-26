Here are all today's Premier League rumours for Tuesday, February 26.

Manchester United and Chelsea could battle it out this summer for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli. But they will face competition for the 24-year-old Italian centre-back from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Brendan Rodgers is expected to become Leicester City's new manager after Celtic gave him permission to speak to the Premier League club. (BBC)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has played down speculation he could be targeted by Leicester City. (Burnley Express)

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Stoger is a candidate to become Claude Puel's full-time successor at Leicester City, according to a source close to the Austrian. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri screamed at goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Wembley dressing room for refusing to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final. (The Sun)

Arsenal lead the race to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - and are willing to match the £40m price tag set by their Premier League rivals. (The Sun)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani will consider selling the club if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League - because he would find it difficult to bankroll another season in the Championship. (Daily Mail)

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says there will be "mutiny" at Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not made manager on a full-time basis. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are prepared to sell Kasey Palmer for £4m, as Bristol City look to make his loan deal permanent. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Liverpool could make a move to sign James Rodriguez if Bayern Munich do not take up their option to buy him from Real Madrid after two loan seasons in Germany. (Various)

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is sure Magpies midfielder Sean Longstaff will build himself a successful England career. (Daily Star)