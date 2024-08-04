Kyle Joseph (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Kyle Joseph opened the scoring for Blackpool after less than a minute into their final outing of pre-season against Crewe Alexandra.

The striker made a smart run to get on the end of a James Husband pass, before calmly finishing past Filip Marschall.

Jordan Rhodes doubled the Seasiders lead ahead of half time, as Neil Critchley’s side came away from the Mornflake Stadium with a 2-0 win.

The Blackpool boss has been impressed by the efforts of Joseph throughout the summer, as the former Wigan Athletic and Swansea City man looks to build on his first season at Bloomfield Road, during which time he only scored twice in all competitions.

“Kyle had a lot going on last season,” he said.

“He came to us injured and he then got injured after his first game - missing three months. He moved house and became a dad.

“He’s desperate to do well, fighting for form. He just needs a little bit of calmness and consistency. He needs an opportunity to play this season, and if he plays like he has done in pre-season, then he’s going to be a very good player.

“I’m delighted he scored today because he deserved it. Strikers want to hit the back of the net. (Ashley) Fletcher has hit a couple, Rhodes has scored a couple, and it was nice for Kyle to get off the mark. It gives them a lift and a boost.”

Joseph’s afternoon was brought to an end at half time, with Ashley Fletcher replacing him for the second 45 minutes.

“He just got a knock, and knee into his back, which he felt a little bit,” Critchley explained.

“At this stage, he’s a fit boy so he doesn’t need fitness. Him playing 45 or 90 minutes doesn’t make a difference, so we wanted to bring him off and make sure he’s okay.”