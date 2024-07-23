Predicted League One table based on the favourites for relegation - with Blackpool competing with likes of Stockport County and Barnsley

By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
The new League One season is quickly approaching – with things getting underway on August 10.

Blackpool start the campaign with a trip to Crawley Town, before welcoming Stockport County to Bloomfield Road the following week for their first home outing.

Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, but face a huge challenge from some of the teams coming down from the Championship and up from League Two, as well as those who have recently missed out on promotion in League One.

Here’s how the table would look based on Sky Bet’s current odds for relegation:

Relegation odds: 10/11.

1. Crawley Town (24th)

Relegation odds: 10/11.Photo: Steve Bardens

Relegation odds: 11/8.

2. Shrewsbury Town (23rd)

Relegation odds: 11/8.Photo: Naomi Baker

Relegation odds: 6/4.

3. Cambridge United (22nd)

Relegation odds: 6/4.Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Relegation odds: 15/8.

4. Northampton Town (21st)

Relegation odds: 15/8.Photo: Pete Norton

Relegation odds: 9/4.

5. Burton Albion (20th)

Relegation odds: 9/4.Photo: Pete Norton

Relegation odds: 11/4.

6. Mansfield Town (19th)

Relegation odds: 11/4.Photo: Cameron Smith

