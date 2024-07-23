Blackpool start the campaign with a trip to Crawley Town, before welcoming Stockport County to Bloomfield Road the following week for their first home outing.
Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth place finish, but face a huge challenge from some of the teams coming down from the Championship and up from League Two, as well as those who have recently missed out on promotion in League One.
Here’s how the table would look based on Sky Bet’s current odds for relegation:
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.