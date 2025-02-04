Clubs can no longer make any loan or permanent signings involving a fee in the EFL.

Blackpool are hoping to be involved in the League One play-off picture come the end of the season, but will their transfer business help them achieve their goal?

The winter transfer window slammed shut on the four professional divisions in England as well as most of Europe on Monday evening. There were no deadline day arrivals but there was a departure as Jordan Rhodes signed on loan with Mansfield Town who are in a similar position to Blackpool.

January saw top scorer Kyle Joseph leave for Hull City for an undisclosed fee, whilst Elliot Embleton was also sold, joining Carlisle United who are in a relegation battle. Summer signing Zac Ashworth was allowed to go to Ross County on loan, whilst captain Oliver Norburn signed with Wigan Athletic until the end of the campaign.

Youngsters such as Jack Moore, Dan Sassi, Josh Miles, and Kwaku Donkor got loan moves to the non-league with Chorley, AFC Fylde, FC United of Manchester, and Mickleover. It was also decided that Dominic Thompson's contract would be terminated mid-season, allowing him to join Motherwell.

In terms of arrivals, Samuel Silvera was the first through the door as he joined on loan from Middlesbrough after spending the first part of the season at Portsmouth. Tom Bloxham followed just a day later from Shrewsbury Town, then at the end of the month Niall Ennis arrived from Stoke City. Blackpool also extended the contract of Josh Onomah last month, deciding to keep him on after his short-term deal had expired.

Ahead of their match against Burton Albion this upcoming Saturday, Steve Bruce's side are just below mid-table. They are six points off the play-offs with a little under half of the season remaining. For Blackpool to have any chance of breaking in to the top six, they are going to have to put together a long unbeaten run.

It's just one defeat in 10 matches for Blackpool, and right now they are on seven game unbeaten run. They must start turning draws in to wins however if they are to get to their destination. A win at Bloomfield Road still alludes them however with the Seasiders faithful not experiencing a win on home soil since the end of September.

Games against Burton, Rotherham United, Mansfield Town, and Crawley Town are to come this month with three of them being at home. Has Blackpool’s transfer business changed the perception of the wider football public? Below is the latest odds for both promotion and relegation in League One.

Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis were among the winter signings (Photographer Richard Martin-Roberts / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

League One promotion odds

Wrexham - 10/11

Stockport County - 11/14

Leyton Orient - 9/1

Charlton Athletic - 10/1

Stevenage - 33/1

Blackpool - 33/1

Reading - 50/1

League One relegation odds

Cambridge United - 1/4

Burton Albion - 1/3

Shrewsbury Town - 1/3

Crawley Town - 8/15

Northampton Town - 11/8

Bristol Rovers - 13/8

Exeter City - 10/3

Peterborough United - 7/2

Wigan Athletic - 20/1

Reading - 33/1

Rotherham United - 150/1

Mansfield Town - 150/1

Blackpool - 250/1

Lincoln City - 400/1

Stevenage - 500/1