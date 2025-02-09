Blackpool are still being given an outside chance for promotion after their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders trailed for most of the game at the Pirelli Stadium after Rumarn Burrell had opened the scoring but Albie Morgan scored in the fourth minute of additional time to salvage his side a point. It was a fairly even game with Blackpool enjoying more of the chances with 16 attempts and three landing on target whilst they dominated possession, boasting 63% of the ball.

The draw keeps Blackpool just below mid-table but there is now an eight-point gap between themselves and Charlton Athletic in sixth. When Bruce took over his aim was to have Blackpool in the play-off mix and right now his team are on an eight game unbeaten run but need to turn some of the draws in to wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a lot of chances and couldn’t take one and I am starting to think that it’s not going to be our day when that happens," said manager Steve Bruce to the PA News Agency in his assessment of the match.

“In the end we are scrambling and gambling, putting as many people on the pitch who can score a goal.

“How on earth he has popped up at left-back, I don’t know, but a licence to get forward and the only players at the end in their natural positions were the centre-backs and the keeper.

“To be fair it’s a great ball in from Sami and a great header from Albie after we create the overload on that side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 17 games left of the regular season and up next for Blackpool is a home match against Rotherham United. They are without a win at Bloomfield Road since the end of September.

Elsewhere in the division, Charlton beat Stevenage 2-0 at the Valley whilst Stockport County came out on top as 2-1 victors against Barnsley. Bolton Wanderers and Crawley Town were involved in a seven-goal thriller with Steven Schumacher getting his first win after Charlie Barker put the ball in to his own net in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Below is the latest odds for both promotion, a top six spot and relegation in League One.

League One promotion odds

Wycombe Wanderers - 1/2

Wrexham - 10/11

Stockport County - 11/5

Huddersfield Town - 9/4

Bolton Wanderers - 8/1

Leyton Orient - 9/1

Charlton Athletic - 9/1

Barnsley - 25/1

Stevenage - 33/1

Blackpool - 33/1

Mansfield Town - 66/1

Reading - 66/1

Rotherham United - 100/1

Wigan Athletic - 250/1

League One top six odds

Wycombe Wanderers - 1/50

Wrexham - 1/14

Stockport County - 1/5

Huddersfield Town - 2/7

Bolton Wanderers - 6/4

Charlton Athletic - 6/4

Leyton Orient - 13/8

Barnsley - 5/1

Stevenage - 8/1

Blackpool - 9/1

Reading - 11/1

Mansfield Town - 12/1

Lincoln City - 16/1

Rotherham United - 20/1

Wigan Athletic - 50/1

Exeter City - 1000/1

Blackpool have the second most furthest odds from relegation with bookmakers thinking they won't go down this season. | Getty Images

League One relegation odds

Cambridge United - 1/5

Burton Albion - 1/4

Crawley Town - 4/9

Shrewsbury Town - 1/2

Bristol Rovers - 11/8

Northampton Town - 13/5

Exeter City - 11/4

Peterborough United - 3/1

Wigan Athletic - 25/1

Reading - 33/1

Mansfield Town - 66/1

Rotherham United - 100/1

Blackpool - 400/1

Lincoln City - 400/1

Stevenage - 500/1