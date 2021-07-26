Pre-season practice paying off for Demetri Mitchell as Blackpool winger continues his fine form

The 24-year-old was Blackpool’s matchwinner on Saturday as Neil Critchley’s men edged out their League Two opponents 1-0 at Brunton Park.

Mitchell has been the star of Pool’s pre-season to date, scoring in all three of the club’s friendlies, continuing his form from the back end of last season.

He took his goal superbly on Saturday, too, latching onto Jerry Yates’ flick-on near the halfway line, running through on goal, skipping past a desperate last-ditch lunge before calmly slotting home beyond the Carlisle keeper.

“I saw the ball was bouncing and it was going to get flicked on by Jez, so I just wanted to latch onto it,” Mitchell told the club’s new digital platform, Tangerine TV.

“That’s something I’ve been focusing on - running in behind - and I put it to one side of the keeper.”

Mitchell, who was initially brought to Bloomfield Road as a left-back, is now excelling in a more advanced winger’s role.

The Manchester United academy graduate is a major threat with his pace and direct runs, often cutting in from the right flank on his stronger left foot.

But Mitchell is clearly being advised to make runs in-behind opposition defences, something that paid off during Saturday’s win in Cumbria.

“Playing for 60, 65 minutes, we were able to build on the 45s we’ve been doing,” Mitchell added.

“It’s all about working on new things. I was playing at left-back but now I’m on the wing, so I’m working on new things individually as well.

“But as a collective, it’s good to get some more minutes.”

Blackpool continue their pre-season preparations with a return to Bloomfield Road tomorrow night, as they take on Premier League side Burnley.

The Seasiders’ final friendly comes at the Globe Arena next Saturday, as Critchley’s men take on newly promoted League One side Morecambe.

Pool, who have already taken on Southport and Accrington Stanley, will then switch their focus to their league opener at Bristol City on Saturday, August 7.

“Football is about winning, that’s what we want to bring to the season,” Mitchell said.

“Getting results in pre-season and bringing it into the league campaign.”