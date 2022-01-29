Possible trip to Chelsea or Liverpool on the cards for Blackpool if they get past Newcastle United in the FA Youth Cup

Should John Murphy’s side overcome the Magpies in their fifth round tie, they will face a trip to either Chelsea or Liverpool.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs still remain in the hat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as it stands, Blackburn Rovers are the only side through to the last eight of the academy competition, with the remainder of the fifth round ties still to be played.

A date has yet to be confirmed for Blackpool’s fifth round tie against Newcastle, which is a home game and is likely to take place at Bloomfield Road.

However, it will need to be played soon as all quarter-final ties must be played by Saturday, February 26, according to The FA.

The young Seasiders have beaten Huddersfield Town and Cheltenham Town to reach this stage of the competition.Newcastle, meanwhile, edged out Colchester United 3-2 at St James’ Park to set up the last 16 encounter.

John Murphy's side take on Newcastle in the fifth round

Pool are also in cup action today as they face Rochdale in the quarter-finals of the Youth Alliance Cup.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm at Myerscough College.

Murphy’s side are enjoying a strong season in the league, sitting third in the table.

While they’re nine points off leaders Carlisle United, they do have three games in hand still to play.