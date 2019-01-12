Portsmouth v Blackpool: Team news from Fratton Park as Seasiders look to upset League One leaders

Blackpool have made four changes to their side for today's trip to the South Coast where they take on League One leaders Portsmouth.

Mark Howard misses out with a groin injury he picked up in last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Arsenal and is replaced by Christoffer Mafoumbi, who makes his first start since the win at Exeter City at the start of November.

Michael Nottingham and Chris Taylor also drop down to the bench, while Paudie O'Connor has departed the club and joined Bradford City on loan.

In comes Nick Anderton, who makes his first appearance for Blackpool since August having recently returned from a loan spell at Accrington Stanley.

Jordan Thompson also returns to the fold after serving his three-match suspension for the straight red he picked up at Rochdale on Boxing Day.

Ben Heneghan also returns from illness to take his spot in the centre of defence.

New signings Chris Long and Nya Kirby both start on the bench while Steve Davies, whose contract runs out today, hasn't travelled with the squad.

Ollie Turton and Curtis Tilt are still both missing through injury, as are Jimmy Ryan, Mark Cullen, Joe Dodoo and Max Clayton.

Today's opponents Portsmouth are currently five points clear at the top of the League One table and have won their last four games in all competitions.

TEAMS

Portsmouth: MacGillivray, Walkes, Whatmough, Clarke, Donohue, Naylor, Evans, Lowe, Green, Curtis, Pitman

Subs: Bass, Haunstrup, Burgess, May, Wheeler, Cannon, Dennis

Blackpool: Mafoumbi, Daniels, Heneghan, Anderton, Feeney, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Thompson, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, Bunney, Nottingham, Kirby, Pritchard, O'Sullivan, Long

Referee: Kevin Johnson