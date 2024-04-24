Portsmouth boss's message ahead of Lincoln City game good news for Blackpool, Barnsley and Oxford United

Lincoln face League One champions Portsmouth on the final day of the season (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Barnsley (75 points) and Lincoln City (74 points) currently occupy the final two spots in the top six ahead of the final round of fixtures. Seventh place Oxford United are just behind the Imps on goal difference, while Blackpool are a point behind them in eighth.

The Imps face the highest placed team in the competition this weekend, as they welcome champions Portsmouth to the LNER Stadium. The South East club secured the title last week, and were defeated 2-1 by Wigan Athletic in their following game. Ahead of their trip to Lincolnshire, Pompey boss John Mousinho stated his side would not be taking their foot the throttle this weekend.

The 37-year-old told the News: “We’ve been off Monday and back in Tuesday and Wednesday. We had a reintroduction day on Tuesday, because I think the boys were physically drained and probably mentally drained, but it’s important we don’t completely take our foot off the gas, because of the integrity of the league and there are teams with points to play for.

"It was a pretty good thing Wigan were safe and had nothing to play for last weekend and we’re safe in terms of our position. “This weekend is different though, because there are plenty of sides who are looking for that final play-off position with Lincoln moving into sixth.