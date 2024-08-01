Portsmouth boss provides update on ex-Blackpool target awaiting 'major surgery'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Blackpool target Colby Bishop will undergo an operation this month to resolve a heart issue discovered during mandatory cardiac testing.

The Portsmouth striker came close to joining the Seasiders back in 2022, and was even reported to be in the changing rooms at Bloomfield Road awaiting a medical before the deal fell through.

Bishop instead completed the move to Fratton Park, where he has gone on to score 45 times in 100 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old was integral in helping Pompey to the League One title last season, but is now set for a period on the sidelines after a routine heart scan revealed a potential risk.

It is expected the former Accrington Stanley man will make a full recovery like other athletes who have undergone the same procedure.

Providing an update on Bishop, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho told the News: “Colby is okay. He’s obviously not thrilled, but I hope that, by the time he has the surgery and everything goes successfully, we will all be really grateful that we’ve caught it. That’s the most important thing.

“Thankfully we haven’t had an incident where Colby has collapsed on the pitch, meaning there’s something more serious than what we are facing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen Colby around the training ground over the last couple days and he’s actually in really good spirits and looking forward to getting the procedure done so he can get on with the rest of his life.

“We are looking for the operation to happen in early August, so in the next couple of weeks. Although we don’t know when he’ll be back (playing football).

“There is some precedent in this with a couple of professional sports players. Connor Goldson and a Rugby Union player from Saracens (Nick Isiekwe) have had the same procedure.

“Both have had really good careers after that, so we’re really hopeful from that point of view, but we don’t want to put any pressure on the times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If it was an ACL or an ankle injury, we’d be a lot more comfortable. Everybody in the medical staff has seen it and we all know where we are going.

“But with these it’s just a case of seeing how it goes and supporting Colby through that, making sure that firstly he’s fit and healthy as a person, then football after that.

“I think he could play again this season, but we are not going to put any pressure on that. We are going to make sure he’s right before we think about anything football-wise.”