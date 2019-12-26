'Poor tactics and no creativity...we never looked like scoring!': Blackpool fans angered by Boxing Day defeat to Accrington

The Seasiders slumped to back-to-back defeats
It was a Boxing Day to forget for Blackpool as their 1-0 loss to Lancashire neighbours Accrington Stanley saw them slump to back-to-back defeats.

Here's what Pool fans had to say about today's result: