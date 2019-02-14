POLL: Time for Blackpool’s stayaway supporters to end their Bloomfield Road boycott?

There’s nothing stopping boycotting Blackpool fans from flocking back to Bloomfield Road now the club has gone into receivership and Owen Oyston has lost control.

That’s according to Tim Fielding, honorary vice-president of Blackpool Supporters’ Trust, who says the receivers deserve the full backing of the club’s fanbase.

Fielding, who was at the High Court to witness the application’s approval, is calling on Pool’s fans to return for the next home game against Oxford United on Saturday, February 23,

“It was quite an emotional moment, I had a tear in my eye,” he said. “It’s a momentous day for us, it really is.

“It was a bit touch and go at one point and, despite having a good start, the judge offered Clifford Chance an adjournment if they wanted it to file more evidence.

“I then thought he might reserve his decision but he went straight to his judgement, which was a relief to say the least when it came.

“It wasn’t clear in the court when the order was going to take effect so I sought clarification and it will be immediate.

“The order is in its draft form and it needs to be perfected and put before the judge for approval, which will probably happen on Thursday morning. Then it will take effect.

“The indication in court was that the receivers will be co-opting someone from BST onto the board in the short term to help run the club, which is an interesting and encouraging suggestion. That certainly made it clear the Oystons are out and a new management structure will be put in place.

“If we can get some assurances from the receiver regarding the way things are going to operate, on a personal level I’ll be disappointed if Blackpool fans as a group don’t support the receiver.

“He needs that support and he’s made it clear he wants that support. I think we would be acting against our ultimate objective if we didn’t go back.

“The important thing is we support the receiver and we make his job as easy as possible to try and get the club sold – rather than stand in his way and starve him of money the same way we did with Owen.”

The EFL say they will seek an “early meeting” with the receivers, who have been confirmed as Paul Cooper and David Rubin of David Rubin & Partners.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The EFL notes the developments in regard to Blackpool Football Club following the hearing in the High Court.

“The matter will now be considered by the EFL board at the earliest opportunity (March 6 – next board meeting) and we will be seeking an early meeting with the receiver so as to ensure that the best interests of the club can be jointly considered against the context of our regulatory framework.

“There will be no further comment at this time.”