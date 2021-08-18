Police investigating reports of racist hate crime made by fan during Blackpool's game against Coventry City

A racist comment made by a fan towards a Coventry player was reported to the fourth official during the game, which Blackpool lost 1-0.

Both clubs were also made aware of the complaint, with Lancashire Police being informed later on.

The incident occurred while a Coventry player took a throw-in close to the manager’s dugout during the second-half.

“An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing,” Lancashire Police said.

“Lancashire Police strongly condemns all forms of racism.

“The force takes hate crime very seriously and this behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 1029 of August 17.

Alternatively you can report online at https://orlo.uk/Tkm3aBlackpool FC has confirmed it is assisting Lancashire Police in investigating the allegation.

"The alleged incident, which Coventry City personnel reported hearing from an individual in the West Stand, occurred in and around the 69th minute," the club said in a statement.

"The club adopts a zero-tolerance policy on all forms of discrimination and will take the strongest possible action should any individual be found guilty of such abhorrent behaviour."

It comes just four months after Blackpool midfielder Grant Ward was racially abused on social media after a game.

The 26-year-old posted a screenshot of a private message sent to his Instagram account, sent to Ward just minutes after Blackpool had sealed a vital 1-0 win against play-off rivals Sunderland last season.

Police confirmed at the time they were investigating the matter.

Blackpool condemned the abuse in a strongly-worded statement, saying: “Blackpool Football Club is appalled by the abhorrent, racist abuse received by Grant Ward following the team’s fixture at Sunderland.

“The contents of the message, on his Instagram account, have since been reported to the social media platform and are now being investigated by the police.

“Grant has the club’s full and unwavering support in this matter, as we continue to collectively take a stand in the fight against racism and online hatred.

“Enough is enough.”

Blackpool’s players continue to take the knee before games this season as a statement against racism.