Police find body in search for missing football agent who represents Blackpool players

Dom Yarwood, who lives in Salford, was reported missing by Greater Manchester Police this morning.

According to officers, the 32-year-old was last seen at around 7.15pm on Wednesday night on Woodland Grange in Worsley.

In a fresh update released this afternoon, police confirmed a body had been found.

“A body's sadly been found in Worsley in the search for Dominic Yarwood,” GMP Salford wrote on Twitter.

“Formal identification hasn't taken place but we've informed Dominic's family as we believe it to be him.

“There's no suspicious circumstance and we're supporting his family at this awful time.”

Picture from Dom Yarwood's Instagram page

The agent, who works for Elite Management, posted a blank black screen to his Instagram story on Wednesday.

This morning, celebrities and several footballers, including Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker shared the appeal for help to find him on Instagram.

Walker wrote: “If anyone knows or has seen Dom Yarwood in Manchester, contact 999 urgently.”

Yarwood’s clients include Blackpool players Marvin Ekpiteta and Keshi Anderson, who both shared the appeal on their Instagram pages.

Grant Ward and CJ Hamilton also shared the appeal.

He also represents former Seasiders Harry Pritchard and Kyle Vassell.

Yarwood was a regular visitor to Bloomfield Road and was present for the recent game against Luton Town at the start of December.